2022 Mahindra Thar SUV Variants Explained: Choose the Model Best For You

Mahindra unveiled the new-gen Thar in 2020 with a major revamp in the exterior and interiors of the SUVs. The fanfare and hype around the SUV ensured a good market reception for the Thar on its launch. And nearly two years later, the SUV continues to enjoy the same kind of enthusiasm from buyers. The 2022 SUV is currently on sale in a total of ten variants offered with the option of petrol and diesel engines along with a choice between manual and automatic transmission. Thar comes with a 4X4 drive for taking on the off-road terrains. Additionally, buyers can also choose between a hardtop and soft roof for their SUV. Too many options, right? If you also have been planning to buy the Thar in 2022 but are confused about which variant you should pick, we are here to simplify the range as per your need.

Which Engine You Should pick?

Mahindra Thar 2022 is being offered with the option of 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 147 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque; and another 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine with an output of 128bhp and 320Nm. Both the engines are offered with an optional automatic transmission.

Buyers who seek thrilling performance and have a limited monthly commuter can opt for the petrol variants of Thar. Buyers, who have a higher number of kilometres to commute per month and are more focused on fuel efficiency can go for the diesel variants. The automatic transmission is offered with a premium over the manual gearbox and is available only in select variants of the SUV. So, if you are comfortable driving a manual transmission car and don’t want to pay the premium price, manual gearbox variants could be the right choice for you.

Mahindra Thar Variants

The Mahindra Thar 2022 is offered in two broad trims, AX which denotes adventure and LX which stands for lifestyle. While the AX variant of the SUV is designed for a heavier off-roading experience, LX has been customised to fit in the city driving better and has a whole lot of convenience features to offer.

Mahindra Thar AX

Petrol Option

Std 6-Seater Soft Top MT

6-Seater Soft Top MT

Diesel

6-Seater Soft Top

Features

- Two front and four side-facing seats

-Mechanical Locking differential

- Power Steering

- Power Windows

- Dual Airbags

- Central Locking

-Rear Parking Sensor

- Steel Footsteps

Mahindra Thar AX Opt

Petrol

4-Seater Convertible Top

Diesel

4-Seater Convertible Top MT

4-Seater Hard Top

All Features Of AX plus

-Front-facing seats with ISOFIX and roll cage

-Keyless entry(Hard Top only)

-Height adjustable driver’s seat

Mahindra Thar LX

Petrol

4-Seater Hard Top MT

4-Seater Convertible Top AT

4-Seater Hard Top AT

Diesel

4-Seater Convertible Top MT,

4-Seater Hard Top MT

4-Seater Convertible Top AT

4-Seater Hard Top AT

Features

-Dual-tone bumpers

-Moulded footsteps

-R18 alloy wheels

-LED DRLs

-Front fog lamps

-Height and lumbar adjustment front seats

-Premium fabric upholstery

-Touchscreen infotainment

-TFT MID

-Tyre direction indicator and tyre pressure monitoring

-Off-road stats displays

-Mahindra Adventure events calendar

-Electronic HVAC controls

-ESP

Price

Starting from Rs 13.17 lakh for the base petrol model, the Mahindra Thar prices go up to Rs 15.53 lakh for the top LX Str Hard Top Diesel AT variant (all prices ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Mahindra is also reported to be working on a five-door variant of the Thar which could hit the market by next year.

