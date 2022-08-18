2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch: Price Starts at Rs 3.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Alto K10 at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. The new-gen Alto K10 has been presented in a total of six variants namely Std, Lxi, Vxi, Vxi AMT, Vxi+ and Vxi+ AMT. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, for the first time, comes with two unique personalisation themes - Impacto and Glinto.

Based on the Heartect architecture, the 2022 Alto K10 design takes inspiration from its elder sibling Celerio. The front fascia flaunts new peppy headlamps and dynamic honeycomb pattern grille. Going to the side profile, it doesn’t get alloy wheels and buyers will have to remain content with 13-inch steel wheels with new full wheel covers. Also, fog lamps will be missing from the hatchback. The new hatch is available in 6 colours with 3 new colour options namely Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold.

The Impacto styling package comprises of front and rear skid plates – colour accents, wheel arch cladding & body side moulding in black, door visor in smoke grey, ORVM cover and more. On the other hand, the Glinto package offers front grille garnish, head lamp garnish, tail lamp garnish, door visor – garnish insert and more. The buyers can personalise their new Alto K10 with a single click on the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website.

The new version of the hatchback takes a radical departure from the ongoing model in terms of features. The cabin boasts of warm grey colored seats with beige accents. It is offered with a digital speedometer display, front power window switches on the instrument panel, remote keyless entry and steering mounted audio & voice controls. However, the biggest addition is the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone navigation and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and other SmartPlay Studio apps.

The safety features on board the 2022 Alto K10 are Dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Pre-tensioner and force limiter front seat belts, Reverse parking sensors and Speed sensing auto door lock and high speed alert among others.

Under the bonnet, the new hatchback has a next-gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which generates maximum power of 66 bhp at 5500 rpm and highest torque of 89 Nm at 3500 rpm. It is linked to a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a 5-speed AMT gearbox with mileage figures of 24.39 kmpl and 24.90 kmpl, respectively.

The new-gen Alto K10 will be retailed alongside the Alto 800 in the domestic market. The bookings are already underway at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships as well as online at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

