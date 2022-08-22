2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price, Variants and Features Explained

Maruti Suzuki Alto is the highest-selling car in India. Since it was launched over 21 years ago, the company has sold over 40 lakh units of the frugal hatchback. Maruti Suzuki has now unveiled a new model of the Alto K10 in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 in India at a competitive price of Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Alto K10 will be available in four trims and six variants, with the top variant selling for Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from four grades of the new Alto K10 - Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi+.

The new Alto K10 will be sold through Maruti’s Arena line of dealerships and the company opened the bookings for the hatchback on August 10 for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The third-gen Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform.

The Alto gets a 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine under its hood which produces 67hp and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This is the same power unit that is present in the S-Presso and Celerio. The AMT gearbox is offered only on the top two trims.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is being offered in six colours – Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue, and Sold White. Maruti claims an excellent fuel efficiency of 24.39 kpl for the Alto K10’s manual versions and 24.90 kpl for the automatic versions. Let us take a look at all the varaints of the Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Std

The base variant of Alto K10 is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is pretty loaded. The car has 13-inch steel wheels, a cabin air filter, front console storage space, and digital speedometer. Maruti has also beefed up the car when it comes to safety features. This variant also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXi

This trim is priced at Rs 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers several basic features like body-coloured bumpers, manual AC with heater and power steering.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi

The automatic powertrain is offered in the VXi trim. While the variant with manual transmission is priced at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom), the variant with automatic transmission is costlier by Rs 50,000. This trim also comes with additional features like body coloured door handles, roof antenna, front power windows, AUX and USB port, manually-adjustable wing mirrors, 2-Din SmartPlay audio system with Bluetooth, gear shift indicator, 2 speakers, central locking, impact sensing door unlock, and speed sensing auto door lock.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXi+

The top trim of Alto K10 is priced at Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the variant with manual transmission and Rs 5.84 (ex-showroom) lakh for the variant with automatic transmission. The VXi+ trim has creature comforts like interior silver accents, remote locking, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering mounted controls with voice control and 4-speakers.

