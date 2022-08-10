2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Teased Ahead of Launch, Bookings Open

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch a new car in India soon in the form of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The Indian automaker has teased the upcoming car launch which shows the redesigned front-end of the new Alto K10. Additionally, the company has also announced that the bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 have begun in India and it can be booked for Rs 11,000 through any Maruti Suzuki Arena range of dealerships or through the company’s website.

Announcing the bookings open for the new Alto K10, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer

(Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “with over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most

influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an

iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22

years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki.

The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new age technology and features in hatchback cars."

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will launch in India on August 18 and as can be seen from the teaser, it takes design inspiration from the new Celerio. This is to say that we expect the new Alto K10 to have a curvy design language with sweptback headlamps and a big grille being the center of attention at the front.

On the inside, we expect the new Alto K10 to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system which could be similar in size, at least in some variants, as to the one we see on the new Celerio. Additionally, the new Alto K10 could come with wired Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay support. Other features could include ABS, dual front airbags, and ESP.

The new hatchback is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine that makes 69 horsepower. Expect more details about the car to come in the coming days. Stay tuned for all the updates.

