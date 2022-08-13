2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Teased Yet Again Ahead of Upcoming Launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Alto K10 this month. On Wednesday, the manufacturer announced that interested customers can book the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 at just Rs 11,000. The company, ever since the bookings opened, has been teasing the car from different angles.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki shared another teaser, and this time, gave a very brief sneak peek of the interiors of the car. While exteriors were showcased in the previous teasers, the latest clip reveals that the company will offer the 2022 Alto K10 in an automatic transmission trim as well.

In addition to this, except for the base variant, all or some of the trims might also hone steering wheels with mounted controls. The teaser also displays a semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating touchscreen infotainment screen. Watch:

Advertisement

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, on the exteriors, shares several curves and edges with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio. However, the upcoming vehicle has more fluidity in its design, as compared to the Celerio.

The new Alto K10 features a redesigned front fascia and reworked front and rear bumpers. A large grille is nicely sandwiched between sweptback, teardrop-shaped headlamps. The car does not get a pair of fog lamps.

Advertisement

Although not much has been revealed, the 2022 Alto K10 might be equipped with features such as dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system, among others. Under the hood, the car is expected to hone a 1-liter petrol powertrain that churns a maximum of 66bhp of power and a peak torque 89Nm.

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is being launched alongside the already existing and successfully running Alto 800. The car will be offered in six different colours. The starting price of the hatchback is expected to fall somewhere between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 3.75 lakh.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here