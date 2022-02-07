2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Commence in India; Launch Likely in February

Maruti Suzuki has finally decided to open bookings and release its first teaser for the all-new Baleno. The 2022 model, as per reports prior to this, will come with a number of changes, both on the inside and outside. From the teaser video released by Maruti, it’s clear that the brand new Baleno will be much more tech-laden than before. One example of this is the first-in-segment heads-up display which important information from the speedometer, climate control, etc. This is sure to draw buyers to Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming premium hatchback.

Announcing the bookings open for the all-new Baleno, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country. As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance."

Advertisement

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2015, the Baleno has been a trendsetter with its bold design, premium interiors and convenient features. The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism" design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment. While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments."

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki says it has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle. So, expect the all-new Baleno with more modern features like LED headlamps, connected car tech, an idle stop-start system and a boatload more.

ALSO READ: Yamaha Aerox 155 Review: An Enthusiast’s Guide to the Perfect Scooter

As mentioned in our previous reports, the 2022 Baleno will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series engine with ‘Dual Jet’ technology.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

It’s likely to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and CVT, just like before. However, there is a slight possibility that Maruti Suzuki might introduce the six-speed torque converter unit on the Baleno instead of the CVT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.