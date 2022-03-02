2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - First Drive Review​: Better Looking and Better Equipped!

Let’s start with a thought-provoking question; do you think cars can become more grown-up and mature with time? Well, I certainly do. And one prime example is the latest iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. As some of you will remember, the Baleno began life as a mid-size compact sedan and was originally a replacement for the Esteem, back in the day. Then, it made a comeback in 2015 as a premium hatchback and even got an update along the way as well. This latest version though has gotten quite a number of significant updates. So, without further ado, let me walk you through them.

Exterior Changes

One of the most instantly noticeable places of change is the exterior. The Baleno now comes with a wider, honeycomb-shaped grille with a chrome line running across to the new project headlamps. The 16-inch alloy wheels and fog lamp housing is new too, and Maruti’s latest has a much sharper look around the sides thanks to the chrome strip and updated shoulder line. The flatter bonnet upfront and re-profiled bumper also give off a more premium appeal all around. But, some of my favourite changes are the reshaped tail lamps and the three-element DRLS, which look much prettier.

However, I must mention the fact that the loading lip for the boot does look quite high, and could be an annoyance. But, the boot itself is quite deep and spacious and that does help soften the blow a bit. The Baleno is available with six colour options, and one you see here in this video is the Nexa Blue, which looks much darker in person, that is a good thing.

Overall, the Baleno appears to look a lot bigger than before but is based on the same Heartect-platform, and hence, remains the same dimensionally. But, that’s not all that.

Interior Changes

Yes, there are quite a few changes on the inside as well. Starting with the segment-first 360-degree camera, which can be accessed through a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system which Maruti Suzuki calls the Smartplay Pro+. It comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice-activated commands, and a whole lot more. Maruti has even equipped the Baleno with the ‘Suzuki Connect’ connected car tech for getting all the latest updates on an app.

Then there’s the heads-up display, which is another segment first and rises from just above the instrument cluster in quite a dramatic fashion. It comes with three different views and can be adjusted for position and brightness. Believe me, though, that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The Baleno also sports a new steering wheel, similar to the one on the Swift, and has a completely new layout to the dashboard. The AC controls look and feel much more premium, while the vents in the middle and sides are quite simple yet upmarket.

The MID (multi-information display) and instrument cluster are new too and once again, make the Baleno feel much more luxurious than before. The top-end variant even comes with a dark blue element which looks quite unique from anything in this segment. Furthermore, the front seats are new and have much better bolstering and to Maruti’s credit, feel much more comfortable. In the back, you now get rear AC vents along with two USB chargers. Speaking of which, the rear seats have quite a decent amount of knee room and headroom and should be decent for three adults as well. Although the Baleno is packed to the gill with features, it could’ve been equipped with a wireless charger and sunroof, at least as an option. Overall, Maruti Suzuki has outdone itself with the design and features on their new car, and they must be commended for that. But, what’s the drive experience like on the new Baleno?

Driving Experience

The Baleno comes with the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet K12N engine from before, albeit, an updated one. Maruti Suzuki officials say that the cylinder heads have been changed and they have even added an idle-start system as well. That versatile motor now produces 90hp and 113Nm of torque and boasts of a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 22.35kpl for the manual, and 22.94kpl for the AMT. Maruti Suzuki has also strengthened the Baleno’s structural rigidity and added 55 kilograms to the overall weight. That’s not all they’ve done for safety, the updated premium hatchback can now be had with up to six airbags, which should be a lot more comforting for most. Then there are the new 14-inch disc brakes for the front wheels, which have definitely given the Baleno a better feel when it comes to stopping power. The suspension has been reworked too to improve the ride quality, and I must say, it does seem to translate well when out on the road. But, what about the AGS?

Honestly, there’s no comparing an AMT to a CVT gearbox in terms of smoothness of shifts or performance. But, Maruti’s logic is that the AMT is the automatic gearbox for the masses, and that does make sense in a way. Although, I’m not too sure how the discerning Baleno customer will feel about getting a slightly inferior gearbox just in the way of convenience, but, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see. As far as acceleration and performance are concerned, the five-speed manual-equipped Baleno is a good bit of fun to drive. The steering now centres back on turns and that does mean better feedback in the bends. The amazing thing is that the Baleno rides quite well too, and feels quite posh in that respect.

The K-Series engine still loves to be revved to the redline and feels quite energetic and quick on the move. All in all, the Baleno feels much more well-sorted and mature to drive, with a nice dash sporty thrown in there for good measure! The only thing left to do is sum it up for you all, I guess.

First things first, the Baleno costs between Rs 6.35 and 9.49 lakh, which means it undercuts most of its rivals like the Honda Jazz, VW Polo, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20. Except for the Tata Altroz. So, what do you get for your money? Well, you get a much more refined, tech-laden, premium and fuel-efficient car than before. And although the CVT will be sorely missed, it will not, however, change the fact that the Baleno will continue to rack in the sales numbers with aplomb. It’s safe to say then that Maruti Suzuki has just made the Baleno’s case even stronger than before, just like its safety features!

