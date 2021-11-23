2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Leaked Photos Confirm Sunroof Amongst Design Updates

Maruti Suzuki is all set to spice the compact SUV segment in India with the launch of its 2022 Vitara Brezza. While the company has been trying to keep things under wraps, an uncamouflaged unit of the SUV was recently spied during the testing process. The set of spy images gave a closer look at the vehicle’s design and revealed several new additions to Brezza's feature list. The photos suggest that the new-gen Brezza is going to arrive with several key changes to its exterior design. Upfront, the SUV will feature a thick slat grille with two U-shaped chrome inserts above it. The headlamp setup of the vehicle will have a dual projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs on either side. The bumper will have a dual-tone styling with a contrast-coloured skid plate. The A, B, C pillars of the Brezza will get a blacked outlook and the alloys are expected to get diamond cut styling.

The dual-tone colour scheme will extend to the rear bumper of the Brezza which will have an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

But the changes aren't confined to the styling. Maruti has introduced a sunroof on the upcoming Brezza along with adding features like cruise control, paddle shifters, Suzuki Connect telematics technology and a free handling touchscreen infotainment. The cabin gets refreshed looks with a new instrument cluster with coloured MID, reworked dashboard, leather-wrapped seat and several other additions.

While the looks and features get several upgrades, Maruti is unlikely to tweak the engine setup of the Brezza, reports CarWale. The SUV should arrive with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine equipped with abilities to deliver up to 103 bhp of power along with 138 Nm of torque. The engine could be offered with both manual and automatic transmission units. The interesting addition, however, will be Maruti Suzuki's SHVS mild-hybrid technology that was revealed by a badging on the boot lid.

