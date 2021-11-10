2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza SUV Spied During Testing: Watch Video

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the market leaders in the sub-four-meter SUV segment ever since its launch in 2016. While it continues to show good sales, the introduction of products like Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Magnite and others has surely intensified the competition. But looks like Maruti Suzuki is all set to exert its segment dominance with the launch of a new-gen Brezza sometime in 2022.

The launch will see Maruti bringing new design and feature upgrades to the Brezza in the bid to give it an edge over the competitors. While we are yet to hear anything officially from Maruti Suzuki India, a camouflaged version of the new-gen Brezza was spotted testing on road.

The prototype of the new Brezza was wrapped in a black cover to hide its design details, however, the glimpse suggests that the car’s exterior could be an evolution of the present model's design language. The new-gen compact SUV is likely to retain its proportionate and boxy profile without any dramatic changes.

The car is expected to bring prominent restyling to the front and rear facias in sync with Maruti's new design philosophy. The video of the test vehicle shows, that Maruti is likely to continue with the thick C Pillars and larger greenhouse area.

While we may just have to wait longer to get any details about the interiors, we can expect Maruti Suzuki to incorporate several changes to give Brezza' cabin a more modern styling. The SUV is likely to arrive with an uncluttered dashboard with a large touchscreen that off late has almost become a standard.

We can also expect improvements in packaging and storage options. The presence of multiple airbags, comprehensive infotainment and connectivity suite along with improved materials will surely attract prospective customers and Maruti Suzuki could load the Brezza with such features.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to retain the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is equipped with abilities to deliver up to 103 bhp power and 138Nm torque. The unit could be offered with a choice between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission unit. The SHVS hybrid system can also be upgraded to a 48 V system to deliver improved fuel efficiency and improve drivability.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to make its debut in the latter part of 2022.

