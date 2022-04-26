2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 First Drive Review: The Automatic MPV We Have Been Waiting For?

In my personal opinion, the XL6 was one of the products in the Maruti Suzuki Nexa lineup that truly held up to the sub-brands luxe statement. However, in recent times, as competition keeps soaring in the SUV-ish MPV segment in India, Maruti Suzuki has decided to give the car a substantial update ranging from cosmetics to mechanical. So let’s get digging.

Exterior Design

Now the overall design ethos of the XL6 of having a dominating presence on the road remains the same. At the front, the car gets a new grille that has generous amounts of chrome. The car comes with redesigned headlights that give the car an imposing stance.

Move to the side and the biggest change comes in the form of newly designed wheels that are up one size at 16-inches. The new set comes are diamond-cut and matte-finished which easily pushes the and The car comes with a strong crease that runs across the shoulder line. Other minor changes come in the form of a new roof rail, roof spoiler at the back as well as a shark fin antenna. At the back, apart from the newly designed taillights, not much has changed except for a few more chrome elements.

Interiors and Features

At its launch a few years back, the XL6 came with the most sumptuous list of features in its segment and while that segment might have grown with new products, the Nexa offering has not taken a step down. The car comes with a host of features. Starting from the infotainment system, the car gets a 7-inch unit that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In its new avatar, the XL6 also has the Suzuki Connect app which can help you carry a few features remotely. The touch response of the screen is quite well and there are little to no glitches in its functionalities. But the piece de resistance in the new infotainment system is the 260-degree surround camera that works like a charm and proved to be absolutely important while navigating tight spaces.

Screen-based features aside, the car now gets seats with leatherette upholstery. But that’s not what makes it interesting as the front row now gets ventilated seats. The car gets a 12-volt charging socket in each row, but we thought a USB charger option would have been a mindful addition.

The space inside the cabin has not changed much. The two captain seats in the second row come with a good amount of leg-room and headspace that will be comfortable for taller passengers as well. On the third row, however, one might find a difficult time adjusting his head considering the low height.

The instrument cluster on the new XL6 is a semi-digital one that comes with reads out plenty of information on its centre-placed digital screen. The unit is neatly laid out and easy to read on the go.

The new XL6 has one of the most practical personas out there. The car comes with bottle holders in each row. However, the cubby up at the front could have been a little bigger. The boot space is a laudable 209litres and 550-litres with the second row folded down.

Performance

Numbers out of the way first, the new XL6 gets a smart-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine that outputs 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The interesting bit, and the bit that the car now has a new 6-speed automatic transmission.

The engine in itself has plenty of character. The refinement is laudable and there are barely any remnant vibrations that crept inside the cabin. The engine gets a thick band of torque at the low end and flattens out as you climb the rev-ladder. Our first stint with the 5-speed manual transmission proved to be a hoot in city conditions and while attacking a few twisty sections. However, on the highway, an extra 6-gear would have made cruising a little better.

Our final stint was with the new 6-speed automatic and outright we were impressed. Apart from a little rubberband effect at times when you provoke the engine too much, the ride quality was laudable. Floor it, and the car surges up the rev range with ease but with a little delay. None that is to be complained about. At slow speeds, the automatic worked like a charm with minimal jerks and high fuel efficiency. On the manual mode, the paddle shifters make the driving a little more exciting, letting you access the higher ends of the rev range as you like it. The engine which we thought revved a bit high on the manual was managed in the automatic.

Drive Quality

The short answer would be that the XL6 drive as we expected it to. The car has quite a plush suspension set-up that ironed out most small potholes. The bigger ones could be heard, but not felt. Up and down the Nand Hills and we saw that the XL6 suffers from a lot of understeers. The steering response could have been a bit sharper.

Verdict

The idea of a product update is not only aimed at keeping the product relevant and refreshed in the eyes of the consumers, but to also make it more accessible and viable at the same time. With the addition of the automatic transmission, the XL6 has the absolute potential to be one of the most sought after MPV in India.

