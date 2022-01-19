Maserati Levante Hybrid SUV Bookings Commence Ahead of Launch in India

Maserati has announced plans to further their drive towards electrification in India, with the commencement of bookings for the Levante GT Hybrid in India. The folks at Maserati tell us that the Levante Hybrid will arrive in India during Q2 2022. FYI, this is the Italian brand’s first electrified SUV; a journey that began last year with the Ghibli Hybrid. The Levante Hybrid combines a heavily reworked, Stellantis-sourced 2-litre, four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking.

The hybrid car weighs less than the six-cylinder engine equivalent (both diesel and petrol), and above all has an even better weight distribution since the battery is placed in the rear without compromising the load capacity and optimally balancing the masses of the vehicle. The aforementioned hybrid motor churns out 330hp and 450Nm of torque and is only available with all-wheel drive. It’s mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox and has a top speed of over 240 km/h. Furthermore, it can do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just six seconds, which is similar to the petrol-powered Levante V6, currently sold in India.

In terms of appearance, the Levante Hybrid launch version is characterised by a new metallic tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro, available as part of the Brand’s customisation programme, Maserati Fuoriserie. Other exterior and interior details contribute to this car’s immediately recognisable design: some are in blue, the shade chosen to identify hybrid cars, already used by Maserati on Ghibli Hybrid.

On the exterior, blue characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers and the C-pillar logo. The same blue shade reappears inside the car, specifically on the embroidered seams of the seats.

That’s not all though, because the Levante Hybrid is also connected, thanks to the new Maserati Connect program. Hopefully, this will be the first of many Maserati’s to come to Indian shores in the near future.

