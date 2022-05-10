2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 55 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C-Class in India with prices starting at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the car had begun ahead of the launch and the company has now unveiled the pricing for the car.

In terms of design, the sixth-generation C-Class come to switch a new face made up a new face with new elements. These include a pair of sleeker LED headlamps with eyebrow-DRLs. At the back, it comes with new split LED taillights. The car sits on a freshly-designed set of alloy wheels and tweaked bumpers at both ends. The luxury sedan will be available in paint options including Obsidian Black, Selenite Grey, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Mojave Silver, and Cavansite Blue exterior shades.

On the inside, the car comes with two monotone and one dual-tone upholstery option. In addition to this, the dashboard of the car will come with a vertically placed 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the brand MBUX system. Other tweaked elements inside the cabin come in the form of reshaped aircon vents, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Under the bonnet, the new C-Clas gets both petrol and diesel powertrain options. The C200 comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an output of 201bhp and 300Nm torque. Meanwhile, the diesel option gets a 2.0-litre unit that outputs 197bhp and 440Nm in the C220d guise. At the top-rung is the C300d which uses the same 2.0-litre diesel engine but has a tweaked performance of 262bhp and 550Nm of torque.

