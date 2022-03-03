Home» News»Auto»LIVE: 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch - Details, Specifications, Price and More

LIVE: 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch - Details, Specifications, Price and More

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine in India today. The new car will sit on the top rung of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration.

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine in India today. The new car will sit on the top rung of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration. It will come with more rear legroom, more creature comfort, and more opulence.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, 1,510mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,396mm, making it 31mm longer than the previous generation. Mercedes-Benz has paid close attention to the comfort of the driven. The buyer gets Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package which would allow the buyer to adjust the seat surface and backrest independently. The company has extended the adjustment travel of the leg rest by 50mm.

The car also comes with Burmeister high-end 4D surround sound system. Keeping the cabin quiet and composed is the Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+, which modifies the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP, the suspension, and the steering via the Dynamic Select. Also present is the Maybach driving mode, that focuses entirely on ride comfort.

Mar 03, 2022

13:29 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Price: The top-rung S680 variant is launched at Rs 3.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Mar 03, 2022

13:28 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Price: The company has launched the built-in-India S580 at Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom).

Mar 03, 2022

13:26 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Performance: The car gets multiple driving modes, including Maybach mode.

Mar 03, 2022

13:24 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: The new car comes with a shot of customisation options.

Mar 03, 2022

13:25 (IST)

Mar 03, 2022

13:19 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: The car gets Level 2 autonomous driving system.

Mar 03, 2022

13:17 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Features: The car gets a 30-speaker system. Here are the details.

Mar 03, 2022

13:15 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Interior: Mercedes-Benz has paid extreme attention to details.

Mar 03, 2022

13:11 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Interior: The rear seat in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class gets a recline of 43.5 degrees.

Mar 03, 2022

13:08 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Interior: The car gets Maybach exclusive Nappa Leather

Mar 03, 2022

13:07 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Features: The car also gets a host of gesture controls with the help of high precision laser cameras. 

Mar 03, 2022

13:05 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Design: The car gets 19-inch light Maybach light-alloy wheels.

Mar 03, 2022

13:03 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Mayback S-Class Launch: Here's the car in the flesh.

Mar 03, 2022

12:58 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Variants: Mercedes-Benz will bring the S680 to India as a CBU. Meanwhile the, V8 variant will be locally manufactured at its plant in Chakan

Mar 03, 2022

12:52 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Engine: The engine develops a combined output of 496 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, transferred to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mar 03, 2022

12:48 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Engine: Powering the mammoth is the new 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged engine that is married to an EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Mar 03, 2022

12:47 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Interior: The upholstery is decked in exclusive Nappa leather, with high pile floor mats, and Dinamica roof liner, while the steering wheel also is draped in wood and Nappa leather.

Mar 03, 2022

12:47 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: Mercedes-Benz has announced that it has 59,000 connected luxury cars plying on Indian roads till date.

Mar 03, 2022

12:40 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Interiors: The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine will get five display screens as part of the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

Mar 03, 2022

12:35 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Features - Keeping the cabin quiet and composed is the Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+, which modifies the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP, the suspension, and the steering via the Dynamic Select.

Mar 03, 2022

12:27 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: The car comes with a host of new features. Buyers can get Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package which would allow the buyer to adjust the seat surface and backrest independently. 

Mar 03, 2022

12:23 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: The car measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, 1,510mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,396mm.

Mar 03, 2022

12:22 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: It will come with more rear legroom, more creature comfort, and more opulence.

Mar 03, 2022

12:21 (IST)

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Launch: The new car will sit on the top rung of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration. 

Mar 03, 2022

11:53 (IST)

Mercedes-Benz will be launching the Maybach S-Class in India today. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. (Photo: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine will get five display screens as part of the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This includes - a 12.8-inch OLED central display, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display, MBUX tablet for the rear seats, and Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. The upholstery is decked in exclusive Nappa leather, with high pile floor mats, and Dinamica roof liner, while the steering wheel also is draped in wood and Nappa leather.

