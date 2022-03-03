2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine Launched in India, Priced From Rs 2.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Maybach S-Class Limousine for a starting price of Rs. The new Maybach sits on the top-rung of the S-Class line-up as its most luxurious iteration. It comes with more rear legroom, more creature comfort, and more opulence. Furthermore, it comes in two variants - the S680, which will be powered by a V12 engine is going to be made per order as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. The other will be a V8 variant, which will be locally produced in the country. Prices for the made-in-India V8 start at Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom), while the S680 4-Matic retails at Rs 3.2 crore.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine measures 5,469mm in length, 1,921mm in width, 1,510mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 3,396mm, making it 31mm longer than the previous generation. Mercedes-Benz has paid close attention to the comfort of the driven. The buyer gets Executive seats on the left and right plus the Chauffeur package which would allow the buyer to adjust the seat surface and backrest independently. The company has extended the adjustment travel of the leg rest by 50mm.

The car also comes with a 30 speaker Burmeister high-end 4D surround sound system. Keeping the cabin quiet and composed is the Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+, which modifies the characteristics of the powertrain, ESP, the suspension, and the steering via the Dynamic Select. Also present is the Maybach driving mode, which focuses entirely on ride comfort. Furthermore, it comes with a Level 2 autonomous driving system.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Limousine gets five display screens as part of the new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This includes - a 12.8-inch OLED central display, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display, an MBUX tablet for the rear seats, and an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display. The upholstery is decked in exclusive Nappa leather, with high pile floor mats, and Dinamica roof liner, while the steering wheel also is draped in wood and Nappa leather.

Powering this behemoth of luxury and opulence is the new 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is married to an EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, that develops a combined output of 496bhp and 700Nm of peak torque, transferred to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

