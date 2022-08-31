2022 MG Gloster India Launch: Price Starts at Rs 31.99 Lakh

MG Motor India has launched the 2022 Gloster SUV at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. It is offered in 2WD and 4WD options with 6- and 7- seater variants in a total of three grades namely Super, Sharp and Savvy. Being termed as India’s first autonomous (Level 1) SUV, the 2022 MG Gloster now comes with an updated Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS).

The 2022 MG Gloster can be availed in four colour choices namely Deep Golden (all new), Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White. The Gloster 4WD variants ride on British Windmill Turbine-themed alloy wheels. Some of the notable features in the SUV are all-terrain system with 7 modes, dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power adjust driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation feature, and wireless charging.

It boasts of best-in-class 31.2 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play including the first-in-Segment Shortpedia news app and Gaana song search via voice commands. The SUV also gets the latest version of i-SMART app with over 75 connected car features alongside a 12-speaker audio system. The British brand has added several first-in-segment ADAS features in form of Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA). There are almost 30+ standard safety safety features available with the SUV.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Technological disruption, constant evolution, and best-in-class customer experience are key priorities for us at MG. The Gloster is known for being bold, sturdy, versatile, and luxurious, and we are grateful for our customers’ response to it. With its 2WD and 4WD trims, powerful engine options, next-gen technology, Autonomous Level 1 and MY MG Shield Package, the ‘Advanced Gloster’ is designed to delight and excite our new-age customer."

Under the bonnet, the 2022 MG Gloster has a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine which belts out top power of 212 bhp. The engine is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard with 2WD and 4WD options. The 2022 Gloster buyers can opt for “MY MG SHIELD" personalized car ownership program with over 180 after-sales service options. Furthermore, the SUV is also available with the standard 3+3+3 package (warranty of three years unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services).

He further added, “We are actively addressing the supply chain issues through efforts such as additional localisation to ensure improvement in production. We hope to double our Gloster sales with this launch."

