2022 MG Gloster Launch Tomorrow, Here's All You Need to Know

MG Motor India is all set to launch the 2022 Gloster SUV tomorrow in the country. The company has officially confirmed that the 2022 MG Gloster would come loaded with 75+ connected car features. Upon launch, it will directly rival Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq in the Indian market.

The British automaker will introduce the i-SMART intelligent system with the new Gloster which will enable the buyers to connect with the SUV. The customers can use the i-SMART app as an in-car remote for the audio, air conditioning, and mood light in addition to the current i-SMART functions. Besides the existing Apple Watch users, the Android watch users will also be able to access the i-SMART app.

The 2022 MG Gloster occupants will also get a better navigation experience with live weather and AQI information on the navigation screen. The brand has also equipped the SUV with an integrated ‘Discover App’ which simplifies and customises search results for restaurants, hotels, and more for customers. In addition, it also boast of the new Park+ headunit App for pre-booking and pre-paying for parking slots even before reaching the destination.

The list of features doesn’t end here as the new MG Gloster will also feature an advanced VR system, a significant feature of the i-SMART app, that offers 100+ commands to control the Sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and newly added 35+ Hinglish commands. Mechanically, the 2022 MG Gloster will be unchanged and it will continue to carry the same diesel engine.

