2022 MG Hector Interior Unveiled, Will Get India's Largest Infotainment System

MG Motor India has revealed the interior of the upcoming Hector facelift in a set of images. The SUV is all set to be launched by the end of this year in the Indian market while it will be sold alongside the current model. The 2022 MG Hector facelift will rival Tata Harrier, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Jeep Compass in India.

Termed as ‘Symphony of Luxury’, the 2022 MG Hector interior cabin will be offered in a dual-tone Oak White & Black theme with brushed metal finish. Designed like a cockpit-esque console, it will be equipped with an all-new 7-inch fully digital instrument panel with horizontal lines and leather covering. The instrument cluster runs through the door panel to create a front cabin space which is surrounded by a wingspan.

The 2022 Hector facelift will boast of chrome finished AC vents while the centre console will house a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system in portrait form with Next-Gen i-SMART technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will be the largest infotainment unit to be offered on any car in India.

The exterior styling will also see a handful of updates in the form of a new bold front grille and signature DRLs. The 2022 MG Hector price is expected to start from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market.

