2022 MG ZS EV Excite Trim Launched in India with New Interior Theme

MG Motor India has launched the Excite trim of ZS EV with a dual-tone iconic ivory interior theme in the country. The 2022 MG ZS EV Excite bookings have started across all the company dealerships. The all-electric SUV by MG Motor is sold in various parts of the world such as United Kingdom, parts of Europe, Australia, Thailand, China, Peru, Chile, and India.

Despite being the base trim in the ZS EV range, the Excite variant boasts of a best-in-segment 17.78-cm fully digital instrument cluster while also equipped with a Park+ Native app for parking booking. It also gets the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather & AQI updates. Moreover, it features an integrated Discover app to locate restaurants and hotels nearby.

Some of the notable features in MG ZS EV Excite include 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system, Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) updates, 360-degree all-around view camera and a Digital Key. It is powered by the largest in-segment battery pack of 50.3kWh which comes with multiple global certifications in the form of ASIL-D, IP69K & UL2580. This battery delivers top power of 174 bhp while returning a range of 461 km on a single charge.

The British brand has tied up with several key players in India like such as Jio-bp, Castrol, and BPCL. It is also promoting research and innovation in the EV space by collaborating with academic institutions. The recent collaboration with RV College of Engineering (Bangalore) to launch an EV certification course is an example of this.

