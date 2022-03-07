2022 MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range, Variants and More Details

MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: The MG ZS EV was one of the first proper Electric SUVs to go on sale in India and now, the 2022 MG ZS EV is going to launch in India today. The 2022 MG ZS EV launch comes after about two years after the MG ZS EV was first launched in India. One of the biggest attractions of the MG ZS EV, ever since it was launched in India, was the electric range that the EV offered and the 2022 MG ZS EV aims to build on that as it could come with a bigger battery back which promises more range per charge than ever before. As for the design changes, what the MG ZS EV will look like has already been unveiled by MG and now, we find out more about how much is the range of the new MG ZS EV, how do the interiors of the 2022 MG ZS EV look like and what are the new feature additions to the MG ZS EV facelift.
The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with a refreshed design and it now looks like the international version of the MG ZS EV which was unveiled globally last year. So tune in as we bring you all the updates about the 2022 MG ZS EV LIVE, straight from the launch of the new MG ZS EV.
2022 MG ZS EV LAUNCH
Mar 07, 202211:19 (IST)
The 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to pack in a larger 51kWh battery pack, which replaces the 44.5kWh unit from the outgoing model. Currently, the ZS EV has a claimed range of 419km, and while the official range with the new battery pack is yet to be announced, one can expect a claimed range of close to 480km.

