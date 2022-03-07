Home» News»Auto»2022 MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range, Variants and More Details

2022 MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range, Variants and More Details

2022 MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Range, Variants and More Details
2022 MG ZS EV is going to launch in India today. Catch all the live updates here. (Photo: MG)

MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: The 2022 MG ZS EV is set to be launched in India today and the 2022 MG ZS EV will come with new features, design, connected tech and more.

Advertisement

MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: The MG ZS EV was one of the first proper Electric SUVs to go on sale in India and now, the 2022 MG ZS EV is going to launch in India today. The 2022 MG ZS EV launch comes after about two years after the MG ZS EV was first launched in India. One of the biggest attractions of the MG ZS EV, ever since it was launched in India, was the electric range that the EV offered and the 2022 MG ZS EV aims to build on that as it could come with a bigger battery back which promises more range per charge than ever before. As for the design changes, what the MG ZS EV will look like has already been unveiled by MG and now, we find out more about how much is the range of the new MG ZS EV, how do the interiors of the 2022 MG ZS EV look like and what are the new feature additions to the MG ZS EV facelift.

The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with a refreshed design and it now looks like the international version of the MG ZS EV which was unveiled globally last year. So tune in as we bring you all the updates about the 2022 MG ZS EV LIVE, straight from the launch of the new MG ZS EV.

WATCH 2022 MG ZS EV LAUNCH LIVE:

Read More

Mar 07, 2022

12:07 (IST)

MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: MG India says that the MG ZS EV has been doing well not only in India but also in UK, Thailand and Australia.

Mar 07, 2022

12:06 (IST)

MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: As per MG, in the last two years, MG ZS EV owners have saved approx. 70 lakh kg of CO2, equivalent to planting 42,000 trees.

Advertisement

Mar 07, 2022

12:04 (IST)

MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Updates: MG says that they have partnered with several key players all across the world in order to achieve better battery technology for the 2022 MG ZS EV.

Mar 07, 2022

12:01 (IST)

MG ZS EV Launch Live Updates: And it begins! Here are all the updates LIVE straight from the launch event of the 2022 MG ZS EV.

Mar 07, 2022

11:56 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to come with a total of 75 connected features which will take it to the top of being one of the most connected cars that you can buy in India right now.

Mar 07, 2022

11:48 (IST)

It is likely that the MG ZS EV comes in a single variant. However, the 2022 MG ZS EV will of course come in several colour options to choose from.

Advertisement

Mar 07, 2022

11:43 (IST)

It was in October 2021 when the new MG ZS EV was unveiled globally. However, we are yet to see what the India version of the MG ZS EV comes with. It is good to see, though, that only in a matter of months India too is getting the latest version of the MG ZS EV.

Mar 07, 2022

11:34 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, that replaces the 8.0-inch unit on the pre-facelift version.

Mar 07, 2022

11:19 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to pack in a larger 51kWh battery pack, which replaces the 44.5kWh unit from the outgoing model. Currently, the ZS EV has a claimed range of 419km, and while the official range with the new battery pack is yet to be announced, one can expect a claimed range of close to 480km.

Mar 07, 2022

11:02 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV might also come in the form of ADAS functionality and a 360-degree camera – you can see the front camera below the MG logo on the nose - from the Astor. For the ADAS system, the ZS EV is likely to use a similar camera and radar set-up as the Astor.

Mar 07, 2022

10:46 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV looks identical to the global model of the MG ZS EV which was unveiled last year. It now sports a design which makes the MG ZS EV look modern and more EV-like as it ditches the conventional-looking grille from the older model.

Mar 07, 2022

10:37 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV is the mid-cycle refresh of one of the first electric SUVs that came to India and also, the first electric car offered by MG in India. It comes after about two years since the launch of the first MG ZS EV in India.

Mar 07, 2022

10:37 (IST)

The 2022 MG ZS EV is the mid-cycle refresh of one of the first electric SUVs that came to India and also, the first electric car offered by MG in India. It comes after about two years since the launch of the first MG ZS EV in India.

Mar 07, 2022

10:34 (IST)

2022 MG ZS EV Launch LIVE Update: Welcome to the live updates being brought to you straight from the launch of the 2022 MG ZS EV where we tell you about the features, range, battery, design, variants, colour options, bookings and more of the 2022 MG ZS EV, LIVE!

2022 MG ZS EV is going to launch in India today. Catch all the live updates here. (Photo: MG)

Here are all the updates LIVE about the 2022 MG ZS EV:

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.