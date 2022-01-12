2022 Range Rover SUV Launched in India at Rs 2.31 Crore, Bookings Open

Luxury carmaker Range Rover has announced the start of bookings for the Range Rover SUV in India which has been priced at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). The British carmaker Range Rover’s fifth-generation iteration was unveiled globally in 2021. In India, the Range Rover will come in three variants – SE, HSE and the top-spec Autobiography. Additionally, the SUV will come in four-, five- or seven-seat configurations and will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase form. The complete price list of all the variants, however, will be announced by the company at a later date.

The 2022 Range Rover is based on Jaguar Land Rover’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) -Flex architecture. The vehicle is just over five metres in length in the standard version, which extends up to 5.25 metres in the long-wheelbase version. The company has confirmed that the new Range Rover will get an all-electric version by 2024.

Among the notable features, the fifth-generation Range Rover carries forward the clean and minimalistic look from its predecessor. However, the new version gets a novel set of LED headlamps, a completely redesigned LED taillight, and newly designed alloy wheels as well. It is available in three trims – SE, HSE, Autobiography.

The SUV is offered with a choice of three engines, notably all are mated to an automatic transmission. The first is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V hybrid system, that produces 395 BHP and 550 Nm.

The fifth-generation Range Rover has a 3.0-litre V6 diesel variant for the European market that produces either 296 BHP or 345 BHP. The top-end model is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine derived from BMW, it produces 523 BHP and 749 Nm.

In a first, the 2022 Range Rover can now be had in four, five, and seven-seat (on long-wheelbase version) configurations, depending on the preference and trim level. Additionally, the fifth-gen model is the first Range Rover to offer a third-row of seats. The interiors boast four displays – a 13.7-inch instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, an 11.4-inch entertainment display at front seatbacks, and an 8-inch touchscreen display at the centre armrest.

A redesigned double-bar steering wheel, full-size panoramic sunroof and a physical climate control controls are among other prominent features. Buyers can also choose from a range of graded leathers, while selection of fine veneers and other materials can be included for bespoke finishes.

