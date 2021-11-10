2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pick-up Truck: Top Features, Range, Design, Gadgets and More

After much delay, the highly anticipated Rivian R1T electric pick-up finally rolled off the production line at its plant in Normal, Illinois in September 2021. The launch also made Rivian the first EV pick-up vehicle to hit the US market, much ahead of auto behemoths General Motors, Tesla among others.

The 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck ticks most of the boxes that a customer expects from a typical half-a-ton pickup. The new EV pick-up offers close to 314 miles (approx. 505 km) of range, along with a variable-height suspension designed to improve fuel efficiency and increase available ground clearance as well. On the road it has enough power to accelerate 0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds and can tow up to 11,000 pounds (close to 5,000 kg) makes it impressive in its own right. The Rivian R1T unconventional powertrain may take some time to find its footing in the highly competitive pick-up segment in the United States. However, apart from the EV drivetrain, the R1T has some advantages over its gasoline-powered counterparts.

Here are nine cool features we like about the 2022 Rivian R1T.

key: Taking things to the next level of an active lifestyle, the key fob is shaped like a carabiner.

The Gear Tunnel: This cool spec works like an additional storage space that cleverly runs between the cab and bed, it can be accessed from either side of the EV pick-up. It not only provides extra room for securing long items but also features attachments for some of the upcoming accessories, such as camp kitchen and ironing-board like Shuttle.

Onboard air compressor: This awesome feature comes in handy not only for general utility but also during off-road travels. It comes with a removable line long enough to reach any of the EV’s tyres for refills after traversing off-road. Vehicle owners can set the pressure and hit a button to air up.

Camp speaker: The Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker weighs just 5 pounds and docks slyly within the R1T’s centre console for easy storage when not in use. It will charge when stowed or can be charged individually using an external USB Type-C port when docking isn’t possible.

Gear Guard Camera: This feature on the R1T helps prevent thefts or at least records perpetrators in the act. It gets activated once the Gear Guard cables are secured around the cargo in the bed and if someone tries to tug on the cable when the vehicle is locked, a screen in the interior of the car lights up to scare them and let them know they’re being recorded/filmed.

Under-bed storage: In another piece of clever design, the R1T’s bed can be easily accessed for the spare tyre. Else the stowed away unit can double up for keeping things safe and dry if vehicle owners choose to leave the tyre behind.

Crossbars for the roof and bed: Roof rails may be a rarity in trucks of any kind, as they are tedious to install, but bars spanning the bed are more common. The R1T EV offers both with the same set of accessory crossbars that can fit on the roof or across the bed or it can also be used for a tent.

The frunk: The popular combination of ‘front and trunk’ is a secure weatherproof storage unit in the R1T’s nose. Measuring close to 11 cubic feet, it is as good as you can find in a two-door coupe.

Flashlight with integrated door pocket: Last but not the least, the folks at Rivian placed a flashlight in the EV pick-up. Just that the handy gadget gets its own integrated door pocket.

