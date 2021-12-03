2022 Suzuki Alto Unveiled in Japanese Market - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Suzuki has officially revealed its new generation Alto entry-level car in the Japanese market. The Alto made its debut in Japan back in 1979 and the new ninth-gen iteration revealed for the Japanese market features all-new exterior styling and is completely different from the Maruti Suzuki Alto available in India. Both cars share the same name but have different design, interior and powertrain.

The ninth-gen Alto comes with new body panels and design elements, however, the overall boxy shape is still retained, but the proportions look softer and more rounded than its predecessor. The front fascia still sports the large trapezoidal headlamps, albeit with new lighting elements and a smaller front grille with a chrome bar placed between the headlamps.

The windshield is now installed more vertically and the new small car gets big window glasses for an airy feel. The profile view shows that the car has a more upright A-pillar, which makes it look boxier than its outgoing model. At the rear, it gets an all-new tailgate, bumpers and even new upright tail-lights. The new Alto also sports seven-spoke wheels and it gets a dual-tone colour scheme.

Moving to the interiors, the new-gen Suzuki Alto for the Japanese market comes with all-new cabin design. The photos show vertically-stacked AC vents are the same as the outgoing model, however a new steering wheel with controls for audio and Bluetooth, instrument cluster with a large analogue speedometer make entry. A brand new integrated touchscreen infotainment system sits in the centre of the dashboard. The front seats are a one-piece design and a bench-style seat at the rear with adjustable headrests, just like the outgoing model.

The safety features include active driver’s assists under Suzuki Safety Support; lane departure warning, high beam assist and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection and forward collision avoidance system.

Suzuki has not revealed anything about the engine or performance of the new Alto. It is speculated that the new-gen Alto will be powered by a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, but a new mild hybrid technology will be added. Gearbox options have also not been disclosed, car buyers can expect a five-speed manual and automatic transmission options seen in the eight-gen Alto.

The ninth-gen Alto is likely to be officially launched by the end of the year. For Indian buyers, Suzuki’s partner Maruti will premiere the car at a later date.

