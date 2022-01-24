2022 Tata Tiago, Tigor Top Models Rejigged with New Colour Options and Features

Tata Motors had unveiled the CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor, not too long ago. Starting with the leaks and all, the manufacturer had boasted about its upcoming CNG cars in India for a long time. As the Tiago and Tigor CNG variants have been officially unveiled in the nation, how about we give you a little heads-up on the additional features the models have got?

According to reports, Tata Motors has upgraded its Tiago and Tigor models for 2022, introducing new colour swatches and additional equipment. However, the upgrades are only available on the top-spec XZ+ editions of both models. The new Tiago and Tigor 2022 XZ+ models have debuted today alongside their CNG counterparts.

>What new upgrades are we going to see?

Advertisement

2022 Tiago XZ+

The 2022 Tiago receives a distinctive Midnight Plum shade on the bodywork, which will be limited to the XZ+ model. This change in colour will be available with Flame Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White, and Daytona Grey. LED daylight, projector headlights, and chromium trim on its front grille, door handles, and rear round out the updates to the Tiago XZ+. The 2022 Tiago adds a double tone black and beige decor within the interior, exclusively to the XZ+ model. The remainder of the range retains the previous black and grey interior look.

While the Tiago CNG’s starting price is Rs 6.09 lakh for the XE model, the top variant XZ+ costs Rs 7.52 lakh (all ex-showroom values).

2022 Tigor XZ+

With this upgrade, the Tigor also receives considerable improvements. The sub-4m sedan now has a fresh Magnetic Red colour scheme that is again only available on the XZ+ model. For a dual-tone external motif, the new paintwork may be combined with a redesigned Infinity Black Roof. Moreover, the Tigor XZ+’s 15-inch alloy wheels are now painted in Sonic Silver rather than the Tiago’s dual-tone appearance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Upcoming Audi Q7 India Launch Date Confirmed For February 3, Bookings Already Open

Monsoon-sensing wipers and automated headlights are now standard on the 2022 Tigor XZ+ model. Car seat upholstery with dual-toned black and beige cabin motifs are among the other interior modifications to the Tigor XZ+.

>Also Watch:

The Tigor XZ+ has been launched at Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom value).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.