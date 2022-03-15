2022 Toyota Glanza Hatchback Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 6.39 Lakh

Toyota has launched the new Glanza in India with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The car comes shares major components with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and comes as a sister product with the partnership between two companies.

In terms of exteriors, the car is based on the Baleno with a similar slim grille with chrome embellishments with a, a new bumper, revised LED headlamps, fog lamps encased in C-shaped chrome inserts, etc. However, it is only at the front that the two cars look distinctive.

On the inside, the new Glanza comes equipped with features including a heads-up display, a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, cruise control, etc.

In its new avatar, like the Baleno, the new Glanza will be powered by the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine as the one that powers the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This motor generates 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Transmission options will include a choice between a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. 2022 Toyota Glanza’s fuel efficiency is rated at 22.9 km/l.

