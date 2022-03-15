Home » News » Auto » 2022 Toyota Glanza Hatchback Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 6.39 Lakh

2022 Toyota Glanza Hatchback Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 6.39 Lakh

2022 Toyota Glanza. (Image source: YouTube/Toyota)
2022 Toyota Glanza. (Image source: YouTube/Toyota)

Prices for the new Toyota Glanza starts at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base E variant and goes up to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-rung V variant with AMT.

Advertisement
Auto Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:02 IST

Toyota has launched the new Glanza in India with prices starting at Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The car comes shares major components with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and comes as a sister product with the partnership between two companies.

In terms of exteriors, the car is based on the Baleno with a similar slim grille with chrome embellishments with a, a new bumper, revised LED headlamps, fog lamps encased in C-shaped chrome inserts, etc. However, it is only at the front that the two cars look distinctive.

On the inside, the new Glanza comes equipped with features including a heads-up display, a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, cruise control, etc.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

RELATED NEWS

In its new avatar, like the Baleno, the new Glanza will be powered by the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine as the one that powers the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. This motor generates 89 bhp and 113 Nm. Transmission options will include a choice between a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. 2022 Toyota Glanza’s fuel efficiency is rated at 22.9 km/l.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 15, 2022, 11:38 IST