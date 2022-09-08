2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched in India; Get Ride Modes

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2022 Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 in the Indian market. The former is offered in three variants namely Drum, Disc and Disc BT at prices of Rs 1.18 lakh, Rs 1.21 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively while the latter is available in a single variant - Disc BT - at a sticker price of Rs 1.31 lakh (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 can be availed in five paint schemes: Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue and T-Grey. On the other hand, the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 comes in two colour choices namely Gloss Black and Pearl White. The motorcycles flaunt new graphics as a part of the styling update.

Advertisement

Also Read: Updated TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 98,564, Claims Rs 3 Per Day Running Cost

The Apache duo gets some of the best-in-segment features in the form of all-new LED headlamp, LED tail-lamp cluster, Dual-channel ABS, Slipper Clutch etc. to name a few. The styling of the bikes is inspired by “The All-New Racer’s Choice" theme. The 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 have been presented with a Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnect technology with Voice Assist.

Advertisement

The 2022 Apache 160 and Apache 180 also boast of first-in-segment Ride modes feature with three modes namely Rain, Urban and Sport. Some of the other notable features in the motorcycles are X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator with shift assist and TVS Connect App with new UI/UX. Both the bikes are powerful than their previous versions while also being lighter in weight. The Apache 160 and Apache 180 are lighter by 2 kg and 1 kg, respectively.

Advertisement

Mechanically, the 2022 Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc air-cooled petrol engine which delivers top power of 15.8 bhp at 8750 rpm and peak torque of 13.85 Nm at 7000 rpm. As for the 2022 Apache RTR 180, it houses a 177.4 cc air-cooled petrol mill which churns out 16.8 bhp at 9000 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7000 rpm. Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. The introduction of the 2022 range of TVS Apache RTR 160 and TVS Apache RTR 180 is a testament to our commitment towards delighting the Apache community and loyalists globally, with a true racing experience. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class leading race technologies to transform performance biking, and further strengthening our premiumisation journey."

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here