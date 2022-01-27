2022 Yamaha FZ25, FZS25 Launched in India, Price Starts at 1.38 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India group of companies recently announced the launch of the new DLX trim for the FZ S FI motorcycle and now the company has updated the FZS25 as well as FZ25 models. The Japanese automaker, who had a busy 2021, has now added two new colour options to its naked quarter-litre offering,FZS25 for 2022.

The FZ25 will be offered in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colour options, while prospective buyers can choose between Matte Copper and Matte Black colour options for the FZS25, RushLane.com reported. Both dual-tone colour options not only enhance the quarter-litre naked streetfighter’s sporty appeal but further complement the overall aesthetics as well. The colour options come with copper-coloured alloy rims. The standard variant also comes with a MotoGP-inspired livery.

It is to be noted that other than the new colour options, the rest of the new motorcycle’s details are likely to remain the same. The 2022 FZS25 will feature the same 250cc single-cylinder engine that can produce 20bhp of maximum power and 20.1Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a five-speed gearbox, while telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at rear handle the suspension duties.

Similarly, a pair of 282mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes handle the anchorage at both ends which is further aided by dual-channel ABS. The new 2022 trim rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends. Additionally, features such as all-LED illumination, negative LCD instrument cluster, under cowling and side stand with engine cut-off switch are offered as common in both variants. However, the top-spec S variant gets bonus hardware like a golden alloy wheels, long visor and brush guards on the handle grips.

The yearly refreshed models – FZS25 and the FZ25 are priced at Rs 1,43,300 and Rs 1,38,800 (both prices ex-showroom), respectively. They will continue to compete against Suzuki’s Gixxer 250 and Bajaj’s Dominar 250 and Pulsar F250 bikes.

