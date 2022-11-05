Home » News » Auto » 2023 Auto Expo in January: Which Brands are Participating and Which are not?

2023 Auto Expo in January: Which Brands are Participating and Which are not?

The 2023 Auto Expo is taking place after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the last edition of the biennial motor show happened in 2020

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 13:16 IST

New Delhi, India

2020 Auto Expo Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo: News18.com)
2020 Auto Expo Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo: News18.com)

One of the world’s premier automobile shows, Auto Expo 2023, is set to happen from January 13-18. Despite the show taking place after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its reception has been lukewarm. Many four- and two-wheeler brands have decided to ditch the event, which takes place once in every two years.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Price Reveal at 2023 Auto Expo in January

Big-name international brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW, alongside the entire Skoda Auto-Volkswagen group, are avoiding the show. Honda, Jeep, Citroen, Volvo, Nissan, Renault and even India’s own Mahindra are going to be absent from the Expo. Two-wheeler manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, KTM, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Royal Enfield will also skip out on the show. However, the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia India, Tata Motors, Toyota, China’s BYD, and luxury car brand Lexus are among those attending the Auto Expo 2023.

It is understood that the event is largely being shunned, even by those brands that have new models to showcase. A combination of various factors has resulted in this situation.

According to The Print, the location being moved to India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, from Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is an inconvenience to exhibitors and the media alike. This, paired with the bone-chilling temperatures in January, mean that participant companies are likely to see diminishing publicity returns at the show, which is usually held in February. Moreover, the stalls at the expo are expensive; there is logistics cost, too. For most players in the field, coming to the show is just not feasible.

One of the organisers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is reportedly trying to persuade auto companies to show up at the event. SIAM is also understood to be working on incentives such as special packages to get companies to reconsider their absence.

The head of Public Relations at a large manufacturer said that the RoI (return on investment) from the expo was not feasible. “I would rather spend that kind of money on doing a big event of my own at a nice location where people don’t have to drive 40 kilometres on a cold January morning," the individual, who did not wish to be named was quoted as saying.

The Auto Expo has been registering new launches, concept vehicles, trade dialogues and huge overseas participation. The show is accredited by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA).

Source

first published: November 05, 2022, 13:11 IST
