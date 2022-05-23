2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Unveiled, Takes Opulence a Notch Higher

British luxury car maker, Bentley has taken the covers off of the newest addition in the Bentayga family and launched the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase variant. Churning out a tough competitor in the luxury car market, Bentley has loaded the Bentayga EWB with multitudes of features and specifications that make the car exude opulence from every inch.

Being an extended wheelbase variant, let’s talk about the exteriors first. The Bentley Bentayga EWB comes with an added 180mm of length to the body, most of which is located at the rear of the vehicle. The wheelbase is now extended and measures 3,175mm. The total length of the Bentayga EWB now measures 5,322mm. With the extension, the car now provides stellar legroom at the rear, giving its passengers an experience of a limousine.

Coming inside the car, the company claims to have fitted the most advanced seat ever in the Bentley Bentayga EWB. The seats of the vehicle bring with as many as 22 electrical adjustments. In addition, the seat is equipped with various modes, including the Relax mode where the seat can recline to 40 degrees.

Advertisement

The Bentley Bentayga EWB seats are also equipped with a high-tech climate control system. And when we say high-tech, we mean that! The seat is capable of taking your body’s temperature and then making tweaks accordingly. This will involve the air-vent system and the climate control of the seat depending upon your body’s temperature. There is a feature of making postural adjustments to the seat as well. Adding to the premium experience are the electronic rear doors that can close without manual effort.

The vehicle is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine churning out a maximum power of 536bhp and peak torque of 770 Nm. As per the report by Motor1, the car can zoom from 0-100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.