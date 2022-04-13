2023 BMW X7 Facelift SUV Unveiled Globally With New Design, Updated Features

BMW has unveiled the next-gen X7 SUV globally. The car comes with a new design language and plenty of updates on the feature front. Also on offer are new engines with hybrid options. On the outside, the car comes with a newly structured front end that picks up on signature BMW design cues such as the twin headlights and BMW kidney grille. At the rear end, the car comes with slim light units, which now have three-dimensional sculpting. The elegant chrome bar connecting the rear light units on the new BMW X7 is enclosed within an exquisite glass cover.

On the inside, the car gets four-zone automatic climate control, panoramic glass sunroof and hi-fi system, it now also includes the comfort seats for the driver and front passenger, a Sport leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles and a new tray for wirelessly charging compatible mobile phones. Highlights of the options list include the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof (illuminated by LED units), the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the newly designed Travel & Comfort System. Active seat ventilation and a massage function are also offered for the driver and front passenger.

The engine range is headed by a new 4.4-litre petrol V8 for the range-topping BMW X7 M60i xDrive, which is derived from the engines powering the high-performance cars coming out of BMW M GmbH. M TwinPower Turbo technology and a cross-bank exhaust manifold imbue the 390 kW/530 hp unit with peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) with impressively assured power development.

There is also a six-cylinder in-line engine The output of the new engine is 35 kW/47 hp up on the predecessor unit, at 280 kW/380 hp, while peak torque rises by 70 Nm to 520 Nm – and can be boosted to as much 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) with the input of the mild hybrid system.

The most important shared feature of the three engines is the integration of new-generation 48V mild-hybrid technology. In its latest incarnation, this form of electrification consists of a crankshaft-mounted starter generator integrated into the transmission and contributes an extra 9 kW/12 hp of output and an extra 200 Nm of torque.

