2023 BMW X7 SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.22 Crore

BMW India has launched the 2023 X7 SUV at a starting price of Rs 1.22 Crore (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Available in a petrol (xDrive40i M Sport) and a diesel (xDrive40d M Sport) variant, it has been locally produced at the Chennai facility. The 2023 BMW X7 deliveries will start from March in India while bookings commence from today onwards.

Design-wise, the 2023 BMW X7 flaunts the massive kidney grille in a new avatar with double bars and chrome highlight. The LED headlamps have been presented in two separate modules while the central air intake is formed by a couple of chrome air vents. The front apron has been newly designed to improve aerodynamics. The rear profile features 3D taillights with a new inner graphic and connecting chrome bar covered by smoked glass.

The 2023 BMW X7 has been offered in three colors namely Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. Apart from these, two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks in the form of Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue are also available. The cabin is finished in the exquisite BMW Individual Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery in Tartufo, Ivory White and Black shades.

The 2023 X7 SUV is equipped with the new digital freestanding BMW Curved Display with Navigation and real-time traffic information. It also gets the new ambient light bar extending from the centre stack to the passenger side which comes with 14 colors. The gear lever toggle and chrome air vents have been restyled.

Some of the notable features in the SUV include Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof, Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers, Handsfree tailgate, iDrive control wheel, BMW App, Digital Key, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch Control Display, BMW Head-up Display, Cruise Control, the Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with Surround View Camera, Drive Recorder, remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant.

Mechanically, the 2023 BMW X7 comes with both petrol and diesel engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport is powered by a 3.0L 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine which delivers top power of 376 bhp and peak torque of 520 Nm. On the other hand, the 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport houses a 3.0L 6-cylinder in-line diesel motor which churns out 335 bhp and 700 Nm. Both the engines get a a 48V electric motor with power of 12 bhp and torque of 200 Nm. An 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with four drive modes namely Comfort, Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus comes as standard along with the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system.

