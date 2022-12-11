2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV Bookings Paused, Waiting Period Goes Past 2 Years

Sports car manufacturer Ferrari has paused the bookings of its newly announced SUV, the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue. The Italian carmaker has stopped taking orders due to a massive backlog already accrued for its first-ever four-seater car. Reports suggest that within the short booking period, Ferrari Purosangue has recorded enough orders to push the waiting time for some customers to two years. Ferrari representatives did not comment on the number of orders the Italian company has received.

The luxury brand has limited the production of the Purosangue to 20 percent of its overall output. It has also given existing Ferrari customers priority for the first production. The Purosangue, Italian for ‘thoroughbred’, is priced at $728,000 (exclusive of on-road costs), roughly double the price of a Lamborghini Urus. Despite the high price point, the car’s first batch is already accounted for.

Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Ferrari NV, told Drive, “It’s no secret that we stopped taking orders. We had such an interest without delivering one single car."

“We made a decision that we thought was consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model," Galliera added.

The SUV, which has been touted to possess the Prancing Horse DNA “to its core", is powered by a 6.5L naturally-aspirated V12 engine that can generate 715 bhp and 716 Nm. It offers a top speed of 310 kmph and is claimed to be able to push the car from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

The powertrain is coupled with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (derived from the fearsome 812 Competizione) and an all-wheel drive system. The Purosangue’s rear-hinged passenger doors are the most eye-catching design feature. The SUV, Ferrari’s first four-door car in 75 years, also features heated front and back seats, a Burmester high-end audio system as standard, and a driver cockpit inspired by the SF90 Stradale.

The first batch of the 2023 Ferrari Purosangue luxury SUVs is set to arrive in Australia in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023.

