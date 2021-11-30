2023 Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Unveiled Globally, to Rival Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Hyundai’s luxury vehicle division, Genesis, has officially revealed exterior images of the G90 luxury sedan. This will be Genesis’ flagship model once it is launched, and will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series. It will come with a long-wheelbase version along with the standard model. The former is set to be 190mm longer than the standard version and is most likely to be a part of the Chinese market. However, reports suggest that the standard version could make its way to Indian shores as well.

“G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis." said Head of Genesis Global Design, SangYup Lee. “G90 is the ultimate expression of Athletic Elegance that carefully balances dynamic driving and an elegant rear seat experience."

As far as styling is concerned, the upcoming G90 looks similar to the G80 sedan, which in itself is a fairly good looking machine. The model’s front fascia consists of a new crest grille and sleek twin-line LED lamps that resemble the brand’s emblem.

The crest grille with its layered architecture finish is comprised of two G-Matrix patterns layered on top of one another to create a three-dimensional effect.

In fact, the Koreans have equipped the simple yet tasteful G90 with a clamshell bonnet, just to ensure cleaner lines.

As of right now, there aren’t any details on the interiors or the engine options on offer. However, the Genesis models sold in the US come with V6, turbo-petrol engine, and there are a couple of other engine options apart from this one as well.

One can expect more details to be revealed over a gradual period of time until the G90 is completely unveiled to the public.

