2023 Honda Accord Sedan Unveiled: Design, Interior, Features, Engine and More

Honda has taken the wraps off of the 11th-gen Accord sedan. It will feature an all-new Civic-inspired exterior and interior design. Moreover, the 2023 Honda Accord will come with a modern hybrid powertrain option. The Japanese carmaker has unveiled the new Accord at a time when carmakers are giving up on sedans and hedging their bets on SUVs. Needless to state, the Accord is one of Honda’s most iconic cars and immediately commands more respect than any other model because of its eye-catchy road presence. Reportedly, Honda won’t launch the next-generation Accord in the Indian market.

2023 Honda Accord Design

The 11th-gen Accord boasts of an all-new design language. The new sedan’s minimalistic and classy exterior screams European from all the angles. Enthusiasts will like the three-box sedan shape of the new Accord, which is in stark contrast to its fastback-styled predecessor. The sleek headlamps, flanking a sporty hexagonal grille, have a smoked-out effect.

The 2023 Accord gets 17-inch dual-tone wheels as standard and customers can also choose 19-inch units as an option. The straightforward design philosophy is seen at the rear too as the sedan gets a clean tailgate and large tail-lamps with an LED strip.

2023 Honda Accord Interior and Features

The 2023 Honda Accord will come with several comforts which will include a 10.2-inch instrument cluster for the driver and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system for the occupants - the largest ever made by Honda. It will also feature wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a six-inch heads-up display and connected car technology.

The new-gen Accord sedan is big on comfort as Honda has added body stabilising seats which offer greater support. Honda has not compromised on safety as the 2023 Accord will have 10 airbags and Honda’s suite of ADAS features that includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

2023 Honda Accord Engine

The 2023 Accord will be powered by an updated 1.5L turbo petrol engine on lower variants. This unit will be mated to a CVT gearbox and will generate 192hp and 260Nm. The higher variants will boast of a two-motor hybrid system which will churn out a combined output of 204hp and 335Nm.

