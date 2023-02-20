2023 Honda City Facelift Leaked Ahead of Launch: Variants, Design, Features and More

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the 2023 City facelift on March 2 in the country. However, ahead of the official launch, the new sedan has been leaked online and clear images have emerged on the web. It will get cosmetic tweaks at the outside and new features inside the cabin. The 2023 Honda City facelift will rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.

Also Read: 2023 Honda City Facelift Launch in India on March 2

Advertisement

2023 Honda City Facelift Variants

The present iteration of the sedan features hybrid powertrain in the range-topping ZX trim only and hence, it is expensive by nearly Rs 4 lakh as compared to the standard petrol-only version. It is being believed that Honda is contemplating introduction of the hybrid engine setup in a new base trim to cut down the price gap between the two powertrains.

2023 Honda City Facelift Design

Advertisement

Since this a mid-cycle facelift, the updates are not heavy and the new sedan comes with a handful of modifications, as evident by the leaked images. The 2023 City facelift boasts of redesigned bumpers while the front grille has a thinner chrome bar. The headlamp setup with nine LED arrays has been retained from the current model. The grille design is largely unchanged except for the honeycomb pattern on higher variants and vertical slats on lower variants.

Advertisement

The alloy wheels too have been carried over from the ongoing model. The rear profile is also identical, save for the change in the position of the reflectors and restyled bumper. It has been learnt that Honda might introduce a new Blue color with the facelifted version.

Advertisement

2023 Honda City Facelift Features

The cabin will not get a heavy makeover instead it will see subtle updates. The company might introduce a couple of new features that were earlier missing in the sedan. Expect a wireless charger and ventilated seats in the 2023 City facelift.

2023 Honda City Facelift Engine

Honda has axed the diesel engines from the City line-up due to the BS6 Phase II (RDE) norms coming into effect from April 1, 2023. Henceforth, Honda City will be a petrol-only sedan from now onwards. The existing petrol and hybrid engines have been updated to meet the RDE norms while also being E20 fuel ready. The 1.5L petrol engine will deliver 119 bhp while linked to a 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.5L Atkinson Cycle petrol-hybrid engine, offered with an e-CVT transmission, will continue to churn out 124 bhp.

2023 Honda City Facelift Price

The new sedan will be priced higher than the current range. Sources have revealed that it could be expensive by Rs 1 lakh than the ongoing models due to the new RDE compliant engines. For the unversed, Honda City is priced in a range of Rs 11.87-15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Read all the Latest Auto News here