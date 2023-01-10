2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Unveiled in India, Bookings Start Ahead of Auto Expo 2023 Launch

Hyundai has unveiled the Aura facelift ahead of Auto Expo 2023. The new-gen sedan comes with upgraded features and a host of other additions. The company has also opened the bookings for the new Aura. Interested buyers can book the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift online at the brand’s official website or through the authorised dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

While the engine configuration of the Aura facelift has been left unchanged, additions like upholstered seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and lighting in the footwell give it a new feel on the inside. The 2023 Hyundai Aura continues with a wireless charger, rear AC vents, automated temperature control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Making a debut on the new sedan are new Type-C charging outlets and a new 3.5-inch digital display in the instrument panel.

The most noticeable change to the Aura 2023 is the new front-end appearance, which features a more elevated nose and a two-part grille. The lower grille now has a new black-finished hexagonal design that creates the impression that the front of the car is broader than it really is. The facelifted version also gets L-shaped daytime running lights.

Four airbags, ABS, and EBD are now included as standard safety equipment, while six airbags, ESC, and hill assist control are available with range-topping trims. Additionally, the sedan gets options for day/night rearview mirrors, automated headlights, ISOFIX anchorages, central locking with keyless entry, and automatic headlamps.

The Aura facelift 2023 will still be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 83 horsepower and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission. There’s also another variant featuring a factory-installed CNG kit in the 1.2-litre petrol engine, which produces 69 horsepower and 95.2Nm of torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 100 horsepower, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was available on the earlier Aura model, is presently missing from the facelift.

The automatic variants of Aura get Hyundai’s Smart Auto AMT gearbox. With an expected price range of Rs 6.5 lakh-9.5 lakh, the 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift is set to offer strong competition to its rivals like Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

