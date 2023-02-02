2023 Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Launched in India, Get 6 Airbags as Standard Feature

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Creta and Alcazar SUVs in the country. The duo gets a plethora of modern and upmarket safety features as standard while equipped with RDE compliant engines that are also E20 fuel ready.

Commenting on MY’23 SUV Range launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “As a customer centric organization, we have always strived to deliver exemplary mobility experiences for our customers. With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready."

The 2023 Hyundai Creta and Alcazar are offered with 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Rear Disc Brakes, Seatbelt Height Adjustment and ISOFIX child anchorages as standard safety features with the entire variant line-up.

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar and Creta also boast of Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature which helps in boosting the fuel efficiency during stop & go driving conditions. Furthermore, the 2023 Creta features 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard feature.

