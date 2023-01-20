2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 5.69 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift at a starting price of Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. It has been presented in four trim levels namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been introduced with the same 1.2L petrol engine along with factory-fitted CNG variants.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift bookings are already underway at a token payment of Rs 11,000. The new hatchback gets 4 airbags as standard safety feature, making it the only hatchback in its segment to boast of this feature. As for cosmetic updates, it features a new bumper design upfront with a massive front grille in black colour. The front fascia also flaunts new tri-arrow-shaped LED DRLs while it rides on newly-designed 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear end gets LED tail-lamps which are connected via a light bar.

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift will be available in a new Spark Green color scheme along with the existing five colors which are Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue and Fiery Red. As for features, it comes with the same 8-inch touchscreen unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and wireless charging. The range-topping trims are equipped with premium features like cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system and type-C USB charging sockets.

The safety features have been given huge emphasis by making four airbags, ABS and EBD standard across the entire variant line-up of the hatchback. In addition, the top models will have bells and whistles like 6-airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESC and hill-hold assist.

Mechanically, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift remains unchanged and continues to carry the same 1.2L petrol motor with top power of 83 bhp and peak torque of 114 Nm. It can be availed with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition, a 5-speed AMT unit is also on offer as an option. The manual variants deliver a mileage of 20.70 kmpl while automatic ones return 20.10 kmpl. The company has axed the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine from the hatchback. As per Hyundai, this engine now complies with the RDE norms which come into effect from April 1.

The company has introduced CNG kit too with the 1.2L petrol engine. The CNG variants will have max power of 69 bhp and highest torque of 95 Nm with the manual transmission. It will have a fuel efficiency of 27.30 km/kg. Below is the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price:

Variant Era Magna Sportz Asta 1.2 Petrol MT Rs 5,68,500 Rs 6,61,000 Rs 7,19,900 Rs 7,92,700 1.2 Petrol AMT Rs 7,22,700 Rs 7,73,700 Rs 8,46,500 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT Rs 7,56,000 Rs 8,11,400

