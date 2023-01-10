2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Unveiled in India, Bookings Start at Rs 11,000

Hyundai India has unveiled the 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift in the country. The bookings for the new hatchback has started at a token payment of Rs 11,000/- in the Indian market. The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift price announcement is expected to take place at the Auto Expo 2023. It comes with substantial cosmetic updates at the outside while several new features have been offered with the facelifted version.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The new Grand i10 NIOS exemplifies Hyundai’s efforts to elevate customer experiences ‘Beyond Mobility’. With a keen focus on delivering best-in-class safety, modern & hi-tech styling as well as advanced convenience, we are adding more to life for customers."

The 2023 Grand i10 Nios facelift flaunts black radiator grille upfront while the LED DRLs have been integrated in the body colored front bumper. The projector LED headlamps have been offered in sweptback design. The hatch rides on 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. It is also equipped with a Sharkfin antenna. The rear profile has been restyled too and now gets a new LED tail-lamp cluster. The Grand i10 Nios 2023 will be available in 6 single-tone colors including new exclusive ‘Spark Green’.

As for features, the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift boasts of Cruise control, Fast USB Charger [Type C], Wireless phone charger, Smartkey with push button start/ stop, 3.5-inch Speedometer with Multi Information Display, Full Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rear AC vents, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Navigation. This system can also be operated through voice commands.

“In our efforts to redefine benchmarks, the new Grand i10 NIOS will empower customers with exceptional first-in-segment safety features such as standard application of 4 Airbags (Dual Front + Side) and optional 6 airbags and also include new features such as LED Tail lamps, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System – Highline, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control and much more," added Garg.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift has been presented with several first-in-segment safety features as standard which include 4-airbags. The top-end variants get 6-airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist Control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear camera with display on audio.

The Grand i10 Nios 2023 will be available with a choice of three powertrains: 1.2L Kappa petrol manual, 1.2L Kappa petrol AMT, and 1.2L Kappa petrol with CNG kit. The engine in petrol-only guise with both manual and automatic (AMT) transmissions will churn out top power of 82 bhp and peak torque of 113.8 Nm. On the other hand, the CNG variants, equipped with the 5-speed manual unit, will have maximum power output of 68 bhp and highest torque delivery of 95.2 Nm.

