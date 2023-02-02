Home » News » Auto » 2023 Hyundai Venue Launched in India, Gets 1.5L Diesel Engine from Creta

The 2023 Hyundai Venue has been presented with the RDE compliant 1.5L 4-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel engine with VGT Technology while it is E20 fuel ready

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 17:03 IST

Gurgaon, India

Hyundai Venue N Line - Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai introduced the revamped Venue in India in June 2022. Now, the South-Korean automaker has launched the 2023 Hyundai Venue in the country with a more powerful 1.5-litre 4-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel engine, the same motor that is seen on the Creta, Seltos and the Sonet.

The outgoing Venue’s 1.5-litre diesel engine churned out 100hp and 240Nm of torque and came equipped with a fixed-geometry turbo. Hyundai has replaced this engine with a 114 bhp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel turbocharged engine with VGT Technology. This engine is E20 fuel ready and RDE Compliant.

The Venue diesel will now offer power and torque output similar to the Creta and will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Unlike the Kia Sonet, the Venue will not have a diesel automatic variant. The brand has also added Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature with the SUV to boost the overall mileage.

There is no change to the petrol line-up of the Venue. Hyundai will continue to offer two petrol engine choices with its sub-4 meter SUV – a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. While the naturally-aspirated petrol generates 83PS and 114Nm of torque, the turbo petrol engine is good for 120PS of power and 172Nm of torque. The 1.2L petrol engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and the 1.0L turbo petrol engine is offered with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.

In addition to the new diesel engine, the 2023 Hyundai Venue will also sport an updated feature list. It gets 4-airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side) as standard safety fitment on its major volume variants – S (O), SX & SX (O). The 4-airbags were previously on offer with the top-spec SX (O) trim only. Moreover, the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are now only available on the top SX(O) trim.

The 2023 Hyundai Venue continues to be offered in six trims – E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O). Although the variant line-up remains unchanged, Hyundai has hiked the prices of the Venue. The price of the new Venue now starts at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has increased the prices for the 1.2L petrol variants by up to Rs 14,300, and the 1.0L turbo petrol variants receive a uniform price hike of Rs 25,000. The company has not changed the prices of the diesel variants of its sub-compact SUV.

first published: February 02, 2023, 16:20 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 17:03 IST
