2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched at Rs 15.99 Lakh, Gets a New Colour Scheme

Kawasaki has launched the all-new 2023 Ninja ZX-10R for the Indian market. The updated motorcycle by the Japanese bikemaker comes at a price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is dearer by Rs 62,000 when compared to its predecessor.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the most popular series to have rolled from the company’s production chain to the Indian markets. It is also among the affordable litre-class bikes. Keeping the allure of the bike intact, the company has launched the 2023 Ninja ZX-10R in two colour schemes – Pearl Robotic White and Lime Green.

The colours are complimented with loads of graphics on the framework. While the Lime Green colour option has been present in the market before, the Pearl Robotic White is a new colour altogether. The framework also features dashing twin-pod headlamps with a cavity at the centre. The side-mounted exhaust and the narrow tail section nicely pack up the beast.

No changes are made to the engine specifications. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to run on the same 998-cc, four-cylinder, liquid-cooled powertrain that can deliver a maximum of 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm. The torque peaks at 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The punchy engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle also hones a 4.3-inch TFT display that interacts with the rider displaying all the required information about the bike. The digital instrument cluster comes with a Bluetooth connectivity option.

Kawasaki has equipped the Ninja ZX-10R with four riding modes – Sport, Rain, Rider, and Road. In addition to this, the bike also comes with cruise control, offering the rider the needed comfortability on long rides.

Other assistive features include an anti-lock braking system and traction control. Now launched, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will take on its competitors which include the Honda CBR1000RR-R, Suzuki Hayabusa, Ducati Panigale, and Aprilia RSv4.

