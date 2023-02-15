2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 6.51 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new-gen Dzire Tour S in India. Designed to cater to the fleet market, it is based on the latest-generation model of the Dzire and will be available in both petrol and CNG models. Priced between Rs 6.51 lakh and Rs 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S will replace the existing model based on the second-generation Dzire. It joins other Tour S models such as the Ertiga (Tour M) and Wagon R (Tour H3) while retailed through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena and commercial dealerships.

The new Dzire Tour S is aimed at enabling the company to achieve greater economies of scale, compared to the past, when two generations of the cars were offered simultaneously. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S is available in two variants: petrol and bi-fuel CNG. The petrol manual version would cost Rs 6.51 lakh while the bi-fuel CNG variant will cost Rs 7.36 lakh.

In the petrol version, the new Dzire Tour S is powered by a 1.2-litre K Series engine that produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm. In CNG mode, these figures come down to 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm. The automaker claims that the upcoming Dzire Tour S CNG is 21 percent more efficient than the previous model. For the petrol model, Maruti Suzuki estimates a fuel-efficiency rating of 23.15 kmpl. A 32.12 km/kg efficiency is achieved with the CNG version.

With a few small changes in the design such as the steel wheels, black door handles and mirror caps, the new Dzire Tour S retains multiple design features of the outgoing model. The tailgate has ‘Tour S’ badging affixed to it. The new Dzire Tour S comes in three colours: Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Silky Silver.

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S is equipped with speed-sensitive door locks, manual air conditioning, and LED taillights. It has twin front airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and other safety features such as ISOFIX seat anchorages.

The standard Dzire for common buyers is available in four trim options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXi+, with prices ranging from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the market, the Dzire competes with other compact sedans like Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.

