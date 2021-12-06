2023 Mercedes E-Class With Electric Powertrain Spotted on Test

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted testing ahead of a possible release in 2023. For the first time, prototypes of the new sixth-generation model were seen testing on public roads. The new Mercedes E-Class is still in the early stages of development, so the prototype was well camouflaged.

According to Autocar, the new E-Class, codenamed W214 internally, is focused on the development and refinement of its platform, electric architecture, and engines. Its electric architecture is being overhauled to accommodate new features such as a level three autonomous driving capability in countries where it is legal and 5G connectivity which allows for high-speed over-the-air software updates. The electrified versions of today's four and six-cylinder engines will be used in the 2023 E-Class.

The new model looks similar to the latest Mercedes S-Class in terms of styling, with a bolder front end that includes more angular headlights and a large chrome grille.

The design appears to be more dynamic, with the roofline appearing to be slightly more sloped at the back than the current model.

A slim LED headlight design, similar to the S-Class, can just be seen upfront. In fact, the S-Class theme is expected to be carried throughout the vehicle. Although the prototype was heavily covered, the back of the car can be described as a cross between the S-Class and the new C-Class.

The interior of the new Mercedes E-Class is yet to be seen, but it is projected to share some design cues with the S-Class. Mercedes-Benz plans to follow up on the current E-Class Estate and E-Class All-Terrain with successor models due out in 2024, in addition to the saloon model previewed by the prototype shown here.

