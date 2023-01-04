2023 MG Hector Facelift Launch in India: Design, Features, Engine, Price and More

MG Motor India is all set to roll-out the 2023 Hector facelift in a few days. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the facelifted version, its exterior and interior design were leaked on the web. The 2023 MG Hector facelift directly rivals Mahindra XUV700, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier in the Indian market.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Design

Reports suggest that the 2023 MG Hector facelift boasts of a revamped front fascia with sharp lines and well-defined angles. Its exterior design is punctuated by a large grille that has grown in size and now stretches further down in the bumper. The grille looks spectacular and features a new diamond-like pattern along with an angular chrome surround that neatly merges with the LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). The 2023 Hector still gets a split-headlamp design, but the main headlamp cluster gets a new pentagonal housing that has chrome brackets around the headlamps making way for new gloss black inserts.

At the rear, the 2023 Hector features a new tail-lamp assembly with a redesigned red strip connecting the lamps at either end. MG’s tweaks in the design elements gives the SUV a sportier look. However, the changes to Hector’s exterior are only cosmetic and the SUV remains completely unchanged in profile. In fact, Hector facelift will come with the same 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that are seen in the current model.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Interior and Features

The biggest change in the Hector facelift is its beefed-up interior which gets a dual-tone beige & black theme. The British carmaker has completely revamped the dashboard of Hector facelift. The highlight of the interior is the huge 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen - the largest in the SUV segment in India. MG has further thrown in all the bells and whistles like the next-gen i-Smart tech, an all-new digital instrument cluster and ADAS functionality. These futuristic features will likely appeal to the SUV enthusiasts.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Engine

It is worth mentioning that the Hector facelift will remain mechanically unchanged. It will continue with two 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines – one with mild hybrid technology. The petrol engines churn out 143 hp. A 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine will also be on offer. Transmission options are also expected to remain the same. It remains to be seen how Hector 2023 fares against the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari.

