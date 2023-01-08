2023 MG Hector Facelift Unveiled in India: Launch Date, Design, Features and More

MG Motor India has officially unveiled the 2023 Hector facelift in the country. The new SUV will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023 a few days later while it rivals Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market. Earlier, a few images of the upcoming 2023 MG Hector facelift were leaked online which showcased its design and features.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Design

The next-gen 2023 Hector flaunts an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille and sleek LED DRLs upfront. The headlamps as well as the fog lamps have the same housing while the bumper is restyled as well. The side profile is largely retained from the current model. The rear end gets a handful of updates in the form of a redesigned bumper and LED tail-lamp cluster.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Features

The new-gen 2023 MG Hector facelift comes loaded with several new features. The most prominent inclusion is of the 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen infotainment system which is the biggest in the segment. Other notable updates inside the cabin include start/stop button, digital instrument cluster, AC vents, ventilated seat button near gear level and various options for 360 camera viewing.

The new iteration of the SUV boasts of the advanced i-Smart connectivity suite with many never-seen-before features. It comprises of over 50 connected car features while equipped with a M2M embedded SIM. Needless to state, it supports voice commands for functions like opening and closing sunroof, climate control on and off, and vehicle start. It also offers find my car, geo fence and navigation features as standard.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Safety Features

The Level 2 ADAS is the biggest highlight of the 2023 MG Hector facelift. Though it is limited to the range-topping variants only. The ADAS features are almost identical to the Astor SUV. Several other standard safety features are dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and a few more.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Engine

Mechanically, the 2023 MG Hector facelift remains unchanged and continues to carry the same engine-transmission options as before. It is powered by the same 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine which develops top power of 141 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm. It can be availed with a 6-speed manual and a CVT auto gearbox. The same engine is also offered with a hybrid setup in accordance with a 48V battery. The power output and torque delivery remains identical to the petrol-only version but it is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, albeit with a higher mileage.

The diesel variants draw power from the same 2.0L 4-cylinder engine which belts out 167 bhp and 350 Nm. It is linked to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

2023 MG Hector Facelift Launch Date

The new MG Hector price announcement will take place on either January 11 or January 12, at the Auto Expo 2023. The deliveries are expected to start at the same time while bookings are already underway.

