2023 Suzuki Gixxer Range Launched in India, New Color Options Introduced

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched new color schemes for the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series in the country. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/ Metallic Triton Blue while Gixxer 250 has been offered in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2 color choices.

Also Read: Suzuki Burgman Street EX Launched at Rs 1.12 Lakh, New Features Added

The standard Suzuki Gixxer 155 has been presented in Metallic Sonic Silver/ Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black. Both the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer range gets Suzuki Ride Connect feature which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console. Some of notable features of Suzuki Ride Connect are turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert, WhatsApp Alert display, missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer series in general has increasingly gained customer acceptance not only in India but also in our overseas markets. Today, the Gixxer that is made in India is not only popular in the domestic market but also forms a very large component of our exports worldwide. And now in this month of February, 2023 we are pleased to launch inspiring new colour schemes. The new Gixxer Series Motorcycles from Suzuki will now be armed with Suzuki Ride Connect as well to make further enhance the overall riding experience."

Advertisement

Below is the price list of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 155:

Model Price (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) Gixxer SF 250 INR 2 02 500 Gixxer SF 250 INR 2 02 000 Gixxer 250 INR 1 95 000 Gixxer SF INR 1 45 500 Gixxer INR 1 40 500

Read all the Latest Auto News here