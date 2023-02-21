Home » News » Auto » 2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Bookings Start at Dealer-Level; ADAS Tech to Debut

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Bookings Start at Dealer-Level; ADAS Tech to Debut

The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari will get multiple new features in the form of a bigger touchscreen unit and ADAS tech while remaining the same mechanically

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

February 21, 2023

New Delhi, India

Tata Harrier - Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo: Tata Motors)
Tata Harrier - Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors dealers have started accepting orders for the 2023 Harrier and Safari SUVs which are all set to be launched next month in the country. The 2023 Tata Harrier and 2023 Tata Safari have been equipped with the highly anticipated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. Both the SUVs will have an entirely new, bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

The new 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari will sport the same exterior styling as the existing model. They’ll receive a range of enhancements within the cabin, starting with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more. Moreover, voice commands will be made available in six different languages. Six airbags and cutting-edge ADAS are among the improved safety features.

The ADAS tech on both the SUVs will come with multiple features like forward collision warning, automated emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, and more as part of the 2023 upgrade, in addition to a 360-degree camera. While both models have a panoramic sunroof, the Safari has ambient lighting along the left and right sides of the sunroof.

2023 Tata Safari (Photo: Tata Motors)

Other than this, the SUVs won’t get any major changes to the engine section. Both the Harrier and Safari will be driven by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm. These engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The duo will also boast of revised driving modes with an ESP terrain response system and compliance with Bharat Stage Phase II.

Tata Motors will likely price the SUVs higher by Rs 50,000 - 1 lakh over the existing version. The automaker has not yet announced the pricing officially. Moreover, Tata Motors has also teased the Red Dark Edition, which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023, with an all-new red interior.

first published: February 21, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 10:56 IST
