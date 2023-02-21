2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Bookings Start at Dealer-Level; ADAS Tech to Debut

Tata Motors dealers have started accepting orders for the 2023 Harrier and Safari SUVs which are all set to be launched next month in the country. The 2023 Tata Harrier and 2023 Tata Safari have been equipped with the highly anticipated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. Both the SUVs will have an entirely new, bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

Also Read: All Tata Cars Updated with RDE-Compliant E20 Fuel Ready Engines, New Features Added

The new 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari will sport the same exterior styling as the existing model. They’ll receive a range of enhancements within the cabin, starting with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more. Moreover, voice commands will be made available in six different languages. Six airbags and cutting-edge ADAS are among the improved safety features.

The ADAS tech on both the SUVs will come with multiple features like forward collision warning, automated emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, and more as part of the 2023 upgrade, in addition to a 360-degree camera. While both models have a panoramic sunroof, the Safari has ambient lighting along the left and right sides of the sunroof.

Advertisement

Other than this, the SUVs won’t get any major changes to the engine section. Both the Harrier and Safari will be driven by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm. These engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The duo will also boast of revised driving modes with an ESP terrain response system and compliance with Bharat Stage Phase II.

Tata Motors will likely price the SUVs higher by Rs 50,000 - 1 lakh over the existing version. The automaker has not yet announced the pricing officially. Moreover, Tata Motors has also teased the Red Dark Edition, which was displayed at the Auto Expo 2023, with an all-new red interior.

Read all the Latest Auto News here