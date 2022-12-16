2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range Pre-Bookings Start, Launch in March 2023

/Triumph Motorcycles India has started pre-bookings of the 2023 Street Triple 765 Range in the country. The bike can be booked across all Triumph dealerships by paying a token amount of Rs 50,000. The naked sports motorcycle will launch in March 2023 in the Indian market while deliveries are expected to start a month later on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range comprises of Street Triple R and a new Street Triple RS. The British motorcycle brand claims that this is the most powerful and poised Street Triple 765 line-up ever introduced due to the major update given to the Street Triple R.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “Triumph Motorcycles continues to be one of the top players in the premium motorcycle space in India, and with the new Street Triple range we plan to cement our position even further. Street Triple is a category flagbearer, much loved and accepted by customers in India. The Street Triple platform contributes significantly to our sales volumes in India and with this new range we are expecting even higher consumer interest resulting in an improved performance in this highly competitive segment."

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 range receives mechanical upgrades especially in terms of engine which are heavily inspired from the Moto2TM race engine programme. It has resulted in a significant step up in performance on the new Street Triple R plus category-leading power for the new RS. The all-new Street Triple 765 range had its world premiere a few months back.

“With the new Street Triple 756 Range globally revealed recently, we are now gearing up for the India launch in March 2023. In order to serve our customers even better and help them get their hands on the exciting new Triples sooner, we are opening pre-bookings from today with deliveries expected from April 2023 (on a first-come, first-served basis). This new generation rewrites the rules for naked sports performance, razor sharp handling, character, and attitude and now comes in exciting new race-derived Street Triple colour schemes," added Farooq.

