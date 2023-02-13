2023 Yamaha FZS-Fi V4, FZ-X, R15M and MT-15 V2 Launched in India, Details Here

Yamaha India has launched the 2023 FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X, MT-15 V2 Deluxe and R15M in the country. All the aforementioned motorcycles get Traction Control System (TCS) as a standard safety feature. In addition, the company has introduced new color options with the bikes. The bikes are packed with E20 fuel ready engines which comply with the OBD-II (on-board diagnostics) norms that support in monitoring the emission levels in real time. Yamaha aims to make all its motorcycle models E20 fuel compliant by 2023 end.

2023 Yamaha FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe

The 2023 FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe flaunts an all-new headlamp upfront which now comes fitted with LED flashers. It is also equipped with Traction Control System as standard. The motorcycle also features Bluetooth Enabled Y-Connect Application which was not available with the earlier model. Several bells and whistles have been carried over from the outgoing model in the form of single-channel ABS, rear disc brake, a Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, a tire-hugging rear mudguard and a lower engine guard. The bike has been priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha FZ-X

Since Yamaha has kept the mechanical aspects intact, the 2023 FZ-X retains the same 149cc petrol engine which generates top power of 12.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Identical to every 2023 Yamaha motorcycle, it boasts of Traction Control System as standard. The other substantial additions are LED flashers and a brand-new color scheme in the form of Dark Matt Blue with golden color rim which comes at a price of Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha R15M

The 2023 R15M comes with coloured TFT Meter with Gear shift indicator which is heavily inspired from the YZF-R1. In addition, it has been introduced with Track & Street Mode selector and LED flashers. Yamaha has also offered a new Dark Knight colour with the V4 version of the motorcycle at an ex-showroom (Delhi) price of Rs 1.82 lakh. The R15M 2023 model retains all the features from the outgoing model, including the Traction Control System. The 2023 Yamaha R15M price stands at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2

The biggest highlight of the 2023 MT-15 V2 is the inclusion of dual-channel ABS as standard safety feature. Moreover, it gets new LED flashers alongside a new Metallic Black color in addition to the existing colors - Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Cyan Storm and Racing Blue. Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged with the 155cc fuel-injected petrol engine at the helm of affairs with power and torque figures of 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm, respectively. The bike is priced at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

