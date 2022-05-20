23 Trains Cancelled At Gonda Junction Due To Yard Remodelling Work

The Indian Railways has cancelled at least 23 trains at the Gonda Junction due to traffic blockage. According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, the spokesperson for the North Eastern Railway, this blockage has occurred due to yard remodelling work underway at the Gonda junction. Pre non and non-interlocking work is going on in lieu of this yard remodelling work.

List of trains cancelled:

15069/15070 Gorakhpur-Aishbagh- Gorakhpur Express

05093/05094 Gorakhpur- Gonda- Gorakhpur unreserved special train

15009/15010 Gorakhpur- Mailani- Gorakhpur Express

12571 Gorakhpur- Anand Vihar Terminal- Humsafar Express

15203/15204 Barauni- Lucknow junction- Barauni Express

12530/12529 Lucknow junction- Patliputra- Lucknow junction Express

11123 /11124 Gwalior – Barauni- Gwalior Express

15114/15113 Chhapra Kacheri- Gomti Nagar- Chhapra Kacheri Express

05371/05372 Gonda- Bahraich – Gonda unreserved special train

05373/05374 Gonda- Bahraich – Gonda unreserved special train

01767/01768 Gonda- Bahraich – Gonda unreserved special train

05091/05092 Gonda- Sitapur- Gonda unreserved special train

Train movement will remain affected at Gonda junction in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railways. Due to this many trains stand cancelled, re-scheduled and short terminated.

Step by step procedure to check the list of cancelled trains.

Firstly, visit https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/ntes/ and select the date of the journey.

On the top panel of the screen, select exceptional trains. After that, click on cancelled trains.

In the cancelled type, select the full option and check the list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Partial option shows a list of source changed trains.

Scrolling down further shows a list of short terminated trains.

