25 Airports of AAI Earmarked for Leasing Between 2022-25: Ministry of Civil Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has earmarked 25 airports of Airports Authority of India for leasing over the years 2022 to 2025, told MoS VK Singh in a written reply to a question in the Parliament.

As part of the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), the 25 airports finalized for leasing are Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

Also Read: IGI Airport Authorities Assure Congestion Problem to be Resolved by End of December

Advertisement

AAI has already leased eight airports under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for operation, management and development on long term lease basis. These include Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), Mangaluru International Airport, Jaipur International Airport, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

As per the government, the airports of Airport Authority of India (AAI) are leased for better management by leveraging the efficiency and investment of private sector. It further added that states and passengers are the ultimate beneficiary of enhanced airport infrastructure and facilities created by private partner, who operates, manages and develops the leased airport under PPP.

The revenue coming in from the leased airports is also utilized in development of airport infrastructure across the country by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Read all the Latest Auto News here