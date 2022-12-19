Home » News » Auto » 25 Airports of AAI Earmarked for Leasing Between 2022-25: Ministry of Civil Aviation

VK Singh, MoS, Civil Aviation, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, told that these airports will be leased under National Monetization Pipeline

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 17:36 IST

New Delhi, India

IGI Airport (File pic: IANS)
IGI Airport (File pic: IANS)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has earmarked 25 airports of Airports Authority of India for leasing over the years 2022 to 2025, told MoS VK Singh in a written reply to a question in the Parliament.

As part of the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), the 25 airports finalized for leasing are Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

AAI has already leased eight airports under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for operation, management and development on long term lease basis. These include Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), Mangaluru International Airport, Jaipur International Airport, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

As per the government, the airports of Airport Authority of India (AAI) are leased for better management by leveraging the efficiency and investment of private sector. It further added that states and passengers are the ultimate beneficiary of enhanced airport infrastructure and facilities created by private partner, who operates, manages and develops the leased airport under PPP.

The revenue coming in from the leased airports is also utilized in development of airport infrastructure across the country by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

first published: December 19, 2022, 17:35 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 17:36 IST
